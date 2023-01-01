100 Tanzanian shillings to Cambodian riels

Convert TZS to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 tzs
163.53 khr

1.00000 TZS = 1.63525 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 TZS1.63525 KHR
5 TZS8.17625 KHR
10 TZS16.35250 KHR
20 TZS32.70500 KHR
50 TZS81.76250 KHR
100 TZS163.52500 KHR
250 TZS408.81250 KHR
500 TZS817.62500 KHR
1000 TZS1635.25000 KHR
2000 TZS3270.50000 KHR
5000 TZS8176.25000 KHR
10000 TZS16352.50000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KHR0.61153 TZS
5 KHR3.05764 TZS
10 KHR6.11528 TZS
20 KHR12.23056 TZS
50 KHR30.57640 TZS
100 KHR61.15280 TZS
250 KHR152.88200 TZS
500 KHR305.76400 TZS
1000 KHR611.52800 TZS
2000 KHR1223.05600 TZS
5000 KHR3057.64000 TZS
10000 KHR6115.28000 TZS