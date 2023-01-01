1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Macedonian denars

Convert TWD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,808.30 mkd

1.00000 TWD = 1.80830 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.333450.7867821.34971.498027.81465146.8250.91875
1 SGD0.74993410.5900351.012191.123415.86047110.1090.689025
1 GBP1.2711.6948111.715471.903989.93242186.6151.16754
1 CAD0.7409050.987960.58293111.109895.78992108.7830.680729

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 TWD1.80830 MKD
5 TWD9.04150 MKD
10 TWD18.08300 MKD
20 TWD36.16600 MKD
50 TWD90.41500 MKD
100 TWD180.83000 MKD
250 TWD452.07500 MKD
500 TWD904.15000 MKD
1000 TWD1808.30000 MKD
2000 TWD3616.60000 MKD
5000 TWD9041.50000 MKD
10000 TWD18083.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MKD0.55301 TWD
5 MKD2.76503 TWD
10 MKD5.53006 TWD
20 MKD11.06012 TWD
50 MKD27.65030 TWD
100 MKD55.30060 TWD
250 MKD138.25150 TWD
500 MKD276.50300 TWD
1000 MKD553.00600 TWD
2000 MKD1106.01200 TWD
5000 MKD2765.03000 TWD
10000 MKD5530.06000 TWD