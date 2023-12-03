500 Turkish liras to Romanian leus

Convert TRY to RON at the real exchange rate

500 try
78.85 ron

1.00000 TRY = 0.15770 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Romanian Leu
1 TRY0.15770 RON
5 TRY0.78848 RON
10 TRY1.57696 RON
20 TRY3.15392 RON
50 TRY7.88480 RON
100 TRY15.76960 RON
250 TRY39.42400 RON
500 TRY78.84800 RON
1000 TRY157.69600 RON
2000 TRY315.39200 RON
5000 TRY788.48000 RON
10000 TRY1576.96000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Turkish Lira
1 RON6.34133 TRY
5 RON31.70665 TRY
10 RON63.41330 TRY
20 RON126.82660 TRY
50 RON317.06650 TRY
100 RON634.13300 TRY
250 RON1585.33250 TRY
500 RON3170.66500 TRY
1000 RON6341.33000 TRY
2000 RON12682.66000 TRY
5000 RON31706.65000 TRY
10000 RON63413.30000 TRY