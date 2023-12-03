10 thousand Turkish liras to Nepalese rupees

Convert TRY to NPR at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
46,104.30 npr

1.00000 TRY = 4.61043 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nepalese Rupee
1 TRY4.61043 NPR
5 TRY23.05215 NPR
10 TRY46.10430 NPR
20 TRY92.20860 NPR
50 TRY230.52150 NPR
100 TRY461.04300 NPR
250 TRY1152.60750 NPR
500 TRY2305.21500 NPR
1000 TRY4610.43000 NPR
2000 TRY9220.86000 NPR
5000 TRY23052.15000 NPR
10000 TRY46104.30000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 NPR0.21690 TRY
5 NPR1.08450 TRY
10 NPR2.16900 TRY
20 NPR4.33800 TRY
50 NPR10.84500 TRY
100 NPR21.69000 TRY
250 NPR54.22500 TRY
500 NPR108.45000 TRY
1000 NPR216.90000 TRY
2000 NPR433.80000 TRY
5000 NPR1084.50000 TRY
10000 NPR2169.00000 TRY