500 Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

Convert TRY to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 try
305.47 mdl

1.00000 TRY = 0.61094 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.61094 MDL
5 TRY3.05472 MDL
10 TRY6.10945 MDL
20 TRY12.21890 MDL
50 TRY30.54725 MDL
100 TRY61.09450 MDL
250 TRY152.73625 MDL
500 TRY305.47250 MDL
1000 TRY610.94500 MDL
2000 TRY1221.89000 MDL
5000 TRY3054.72500 MDL
10000 TRY6109.45000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.63681 TRY
5 MDL8.18405 TRY
10 MDL16.36810 TRY
20 MDL32.73620 TRY
50 MDL81.84050 TRY
100 MDL163.68100 TRY
250 MDL409.20250 TRY
500 MDL818.40500 TRY
1000 MDL1636.81000 TRY
2000 MDL3273.62000 TRY
5000 MDL8184.05000 TRY
10000 MDL16368.10000 TRY