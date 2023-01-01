2000 Turkish liras to Cambodian riels

Convert TRY to KHR at the real exchange rate

2,000 try
284,552 khr

1.00000 TRY = 142.27600 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Cambodian Riel
1 TRY142.27600 KHR
5 TRY711.38000 KHR
10 TRY1422.76000 KHR
20 TRY2845.52000 KHR
50 TRY7113.80000 KHR
100 TRY14227.60000 KHR
250 TRY35569.00000 KHR
500 TRY71138.00000 KHR
1000 TRY142276.00000 KHR
2000 TRY284552.00000 KHR
5000 TRY711380.00000 KHR
10000 TRY1422760.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Turkish Lira
1 KHR0.00703 TRY
5 KHR0.03514 TRY
10 KHR0.07029 TRY
20 KHR0.14057 TRY
50 KHR0.35143 TRY
100 KHR0.70286 TRY
250 KHR1.75715 TRY
500 KHR3.51431 TRY
1000 KHR7.02861 TRY
2000 KHR14.05722 TRY
5000 KHR35.14305 TRY
10000 KHR70.28610 TRY