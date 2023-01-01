5000 Tunisian dinars to Danish kroner

Convert TND to DKK at the real exchange rate

5000 tnd
11010.75 dkk

1.00000 TND = 2.20215 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2.20215 DKK
5 TND11.01075 DKK
10 TND22.02150 DKK
20 TND44.04300 DKK
50 TND110.10750 DKK
100 TND220.21500 DKK
250 TND550.53750 DKK
500 TND1101.07500 DKK
1000 TND2202.15000 DKK
2000 TND4404.30000 DKK
5000 TND11010.75000 DKK
10000 TND22021.50000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0.45410 TND
5 DKK2.27051 TND
10 DKK4.54102 TND
20 DKK9.08204 TND
50 DKK22.70510 TND
100 DKK45.41020 TND
250 DKK113.52550 TND
500 DKK227.05100 TND
1000 DKK454.10200 TND
2000 DKK908.20400 TND
5000 DKK2270.51000 TND
10000 DKK4541.02000 TND