Thai bahts to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert THB to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
201.55 bob

฿1.000 THB = Bs0.2016 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 THB to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20370.2037
Low0.19400.1869
Average0.20000.1932
Change2.98%6.20%
1 THB to BOB stats

The performance of THB to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2037 and a 30 day low of 0.1940. This means the 30 day average was 0.2000. The change for THB to BOB was 2.98.

The performance of THB to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2037 and a 90 day low of 0.1869. This means the 90 day average was 0.1932. The change for THB to BOB was 6.20.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79719.881.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98613.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.2312.0460.875

How to convert Thai bahts to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bolivian Boliviano
1 THB0.20155 BOB
5 THB1.00776 BOB
10 THB2.01552 BOB
20 THB4.03104 BOB
50 THB10.07760 BOB
100 THB20.15520 BOB
250 THB50.38800 BOB
500 THB100.77600 BOB
1000 THB201.55200 BOB
2000 THB403.10400 BOB
5000 THB1,007.76000 BOB
10000 THB2,015.52000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Thai Baht
1 BOB4.96150 THB
5 BOB24.80750 THB
10 BOB49.61500 THB
20 BOB99.23000 THB
50 BOB248.07500 THB
100 BOB496.15000 THB
250 BOB1,240.37500 THB
500 BOB2,480.75000 THB
1000 BOB4,961.50000 THB
2000 BOB9,923.00000 THB
5000 BOB24,807.50000 THB
10000 BOB49,615.00000 THB