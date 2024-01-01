Salvadoran colóns to CFP francs today

Convert SVC to XPF at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = ₣12.30 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
SVC to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 SVC to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.357512.7406
Low12.286112.2861
Average12.319212.4879
Change-0.34%-2.97%
1 SVC to XPF stats

The performance of SVC to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3575 and a 30 day low of 12.2861. This means the 30 day average was 12.3192. The change for SVC to XPF was -0.34.

The performance of SVC to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7406 and a 90 day low of 12.2861. This means the 90 day average was 12.4879. The change for SVC to XPF was -2.97.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / CFP Franc
1 SVC12.29500 XPF
5 SVC61.47500 XPF
10 SVC122.95000 XPF
20 SVC245.90000 XPF
50 SVC614.75000 XPF
100 SVC1,229.50000 XPF
250 SVC3,073.75000 XPF
500 SVC6,147.50000 XPF
1000 SVC12,295.00000 XPF
2000 SVC24,590.00000 XPF
5000 SVC61,475.00000 XPF
10000 SVC122,950.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Salvadoran Colón
1 XPF0.08133 SVC
5 XPF0.40667 SVC
10 XPF0.81334 SVC
20 XPF1.62668 SVC
50 XPF4.06671 SVC
100 XPF8.13341 SVC
250 XPF20.33353 SVC
500 XPF40.66705 SVC
1000 XPF81.33410 SVC
2000 XPF162.66820 SVC
5000 XPF406.67050 SVC
10000 XPF813.34100 SVC