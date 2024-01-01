Salvadoran colóns to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert SVC to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
772.13 ttd

₡1.000 SVC = TT$0.7721 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:33
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 SVC to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77640.7764
Low0.77150.7689
Average0.77330.7734
Change0.05%0.14%
View full history

1 SVC to TTD stats

The performance of SVC to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7764 and a 30 day low of 0.7715. This means the 30 day average was 0.7733. The change for SVC to TTD was 0.05.

The performance of SVC to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7764 and a 90 day low of 0.7689. This means the 90 day average was 0.7734. The change for SVC to TTD was 0.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7741.6490.8431.44519.8741.789
1 USD0.905183.9581.4920.7631.30717.9861.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.6756.2610.5110.87612.0521.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SVC0.77213 TTD
5 SVC3.86066 TTD
10 SVC7.72131 TTD
20 SVC15.44262 TTD
50 SVC38.60655 TTD
100 SVC77.21310 TTD
250 SVC193.03275 TTD
500 SVC386.06550 TTD
1000 SVC772.13100 TTD
2000 SVC1,544.26200 TTD
5000 SVC3,860.65500 TTD
10000 SVC7,721.31000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Salvadoran Colón
1 TTD1.29512 SVC
5 TTD6.47560 SVC
10 TTD12.95120 SVC
20 TTD25.90240 SVC
50 TTD64.75600 SVC
100 TTD129.51200 SVC
250 TTD323.78000 SVC
500 TTD647.56000 SVC
1000 TTD1,295.12000 SVC
2000 TTD2,590.24000 SVC
5000 TTD6,475.60000 SVC
10000 TTD12,951.20000 SVC