Salvadoran colón to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 0.772 today, reflecting a 0.283% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.774 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.770 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.340% decrease in value.