Salvadoran colóns to Lebanese pounds today

Convert SVC to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
10,228,800 lbp

₡1.000 SVC = ل.ل.10,230 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
SVC to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

LBP
1 SVC to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,240.200010,240.2000
Low10,226.000010,226.0000
Average10,231.950010,230.7389
Change-0.03%0.01%
1 SVC to LBP stats

The performance of SVC to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,240.2000 and a 30 day low of 10,226.0000. This means the 30 day average was 10,231.9500. The change for SVC to LBP was -0.03.

The performance of SVC to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,240.2000 and a 90 day low of 10,226.0000. This means the 90 day average was 10,230.7389. The change for SVC to LBP was 0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Lebanese Pound
1 SVC10,228.80000 LBP
5 SVC51,144.00000 LBP
10 SVC102,288.00000 LBP
20 SVC204,576.00000 LBP
50 SVC511,440.00000 LBP
100 SVC1,022,880.00000 LBP
250 SVC2,557,200.00000 LBP
500 SVC5,114,400.00000 LBP
1000 SVC10,228,800.00000 LBP
2000 SVC20,457,600.00000 LBP
5000 SVC51,144,000.00000 LBP
10000 SVC102,288,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 LBP0.00010 SVC
5 LBP0.00049 SVC
10 LBP0.00098 SVC
20 LBP0.00196 SVC
50 LBP0.00489 SVC
100 LBP0.00978 SVC
250 LBP0.02444 SVC
500 LBP0.04888 SVC
1000 LBP0.09776 SVC
2000 LBP0.19553 SVC
5000 LBP0.48882 SVC
10000 LBP0.97763 SVC