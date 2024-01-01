Saint Helena pounds to Surinamese dollars today

Convert SHP to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
37,996.70 srd

£1.000 SHP = $38.00 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
SHP to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SRD
1 SHP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.323440.7299
Low36.611336.6113
Average37.577738.4061
Change2.89%-6.60%
1 SHP to SRD stats

The performance of SHP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.3234 and a 30 day low of 36.6113. This means the 30 day average was 37.5777. The change for SHP to SRD was 2.89.

The performance of SHP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.7299 and a 90 day low of 36.6113. This means the 90 day average was 38.4061. The change for SHP to SRD was -6.60.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.971.3551.617
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5631.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8521.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0620.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 SHP37.99670 SRD
5 SHP189.98350 SRD
10 SHP379.96700 SRD
20 SHP759.93400 SRD
50 SHP1,899.83500 SRD
100 SHP3,799.67000 SRD
250 SHP9,499.17500 SRD
500 SHP18,998.35000 SRD
1000 SHP37,996.70000 SRD
2000 SHP75,993.40000 SRD
5000 SHP189,983.50000 SRD
10000 SHP379,967.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SRD0.02632 SHP
5 SRD0.13159 SHP
10 SRD0.26318 SHP
20 SRD0.52636 SHP
50 SRD1.31590 SHP
100 SRD2.63180 SHP
250 SRD6.57950 SHP
500 SRD13.15900 SHP
1000 SRD26.31800 SHP
2000 SRD52.63600 SHP
5000 SRD131.59000 SHP
10000 SRD263.18000 SHP