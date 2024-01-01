Saint Helena pounds to Cayman Islands dollars today

Convert SHP to KYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,075.39 kyd

£1.000 SHP = $1.075 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
SHP to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KYD
1 SHP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08691.0869
Low1.04001.0349
Average1.06401.0539
Change2.55%2.51%
1 SHP to KYD stats

The performance of SHP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0869 and a 30 day low of 1.0400. This means the 30 day average was 1.0640. The change for SHP to KYD was 2.55.

The performance of SHP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0869 and a 90 day low of 1.0349. This means the 90 day average was 1.0539. The change for SHP to KYD was 2.51.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9681.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9541.71323.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8561.4971.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60710.87712.0610.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SHP1.07539 KYD
5 SHP5.37695 KYD
10 SHP10.75390 KYD
20 SHP21.50780 KYD
50 SHP53.76950 KYD
100 SHP107.53900 KYD
250 SHP268.84750 KYD
500 SHP537.69500 KYD
1000 SHP1,075.39000 KYD
2000 SHP2,150.78000 KYD
5000 SHP5,376.95000 KYD
10000 SHP10,753.90000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KYD0.92990 SHP
5 KYD4.64948 SHP
10 KYD9.29896 SHP
20 KYD18.59792 SHP
50 KYD46.49480 SHP
100 KYD92.98960 SHP
250 KYD232.47400 SHP
500 KYD464.94800 SHP
1000 KYD929.89600 SHP
2000 KYD1,859.79200 SHP
5000 KYD4,649.48000 SHP
10000 KYD9,298.96000 SHP