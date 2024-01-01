Seychellois rupees to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SCR to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
194,760 tzs

₨1.000 SCR = tzs194.8 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:33
SCR to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TZS
1 SCR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High207.0910207.0910
Low179.3540178.5470
Average194.3036191.3702
Change9.56%3.67%
1 SCR to TZS stats

The performance of SCR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 207.0910 and a 30 day low of 179.3540. This means the 30 day average was 194.3036. The change for SCR to TZS was 9.56.

The performance of SCR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 207.0910 and a 90 day low of 178.5470. This means the 90 day average was 191.3702. The change for SCR to TZS was 3.67.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.731.4961.6450.93921.877
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0671.7761.9531.11525.967
1 USD0.9050.763183.9531.3551.4890.8519.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SCR194.76000 TZS
5 SCR973.80000 TZS
10 SCR1,947.60000 TZS
20 SCR3,895.20000 TZS
50 SCR9,738.00000 TZS
100 SCR19,476.00000 TZS
250 SCR48,690.00000 TZS
500 SCR97,380.00000 TZS
1000 SCR194,760.00000 TZS
2000 SCR389,520.00000 TZS
5000 SCR973,800.00000 TZS
10000 SCR1,947,600.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 TZS0.00513 SCR
5 TZS0.02567 SCR
10 TZS0.05135 SCR
20 TZS0.10269 SCR
50 TZS0.25673 SCR
100 TZS0.51345 SCR
250 TZS1.28363 SCR
500 TZS2.56726 SCR
1000 TZS5.13452 SCR
2000 TZS10.26904 SCR
5000 TZS25.67260 SCR
10000 TZS51.34520 SCR