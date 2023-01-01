1 Namibian dollar to Jamaican dollars

Convert NAD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 nad
8.29 jmd

1.00000 NAD = 8.29330 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Namibian dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 NAD8.29330 JMD
5 NAD41.46650 JMD
10 NAD82.93300 JMD
20 NAD165.86600 JMD
50 NAD414.66500 JMD
100 NAD829.33000 JMD
250 NAD2073.32500 JMD
500 NAD4146.65000 JMD
1000 NAD8293.30000 JMD
2000 NAD16586.60000 JMD
5000 NAD41466.50000 JMD
10000 NAD82933.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 JMD0.12058 NAD
5 JMD0.60290 NAD
10 JMD1.20579 NAD
20 JMD2.41158 NAD
50 JMD6.02895 NAD
100 JMD12.05790 NAD
250 JMD30.14475 NAD
500 JMD60.28950 NAD
1000 JMD120.57900 NAD
2000 JMD241.15800 NAD
5000 JMD602.89500 NAD
10000 JMD1205.79000 NAD