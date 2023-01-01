20 Mozambican meticals to Jamaican dollars

Convert MZN to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 mzn
48.47 jmd

1.00000 MZN = 2.42335 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mozambican meticals

MZN to USD

MZN to EUR

MZN to GBP

MZN to INR

MZN to JPY

MZN to RUB

MZN to AUD

MZN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Jamaican Dollar
1 MZN2.42335 JMD
5 MZN12.11675 JMD
10 MZN24.23350 JMD
20 MZN48.46700 JMD
50 MZN121.16750 JMD
100 MZN242.33500 JMD
250 MZN605.83750 JMD
500 MZN1211.67500 JMD
1000 MZN2423.35000 JMD
2000 MZN4846.70000 JMD
5000 MZN12116.75000 JMD
10000 MZN24233.50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mozambican Metical
1 JMD0.41265 MZN
5 JMD2.06326 MZN
10 JMD4.12653 MZN
20 JMD8.25306 MZN
50 JMD20.63265 MZN
100 JMD41.26530 MZN
250 JMD103.16325 MZN
500 JMD206.32650 MZN
1000 JMD412.65300 MZN
2000 JMD825.30600 MZN
5000 JMD2063.26500 MZN
10000 JMD4126.53000 MZN