5 Malaysian ringgits to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert MYR to PGK at the real exchange rate

5 myr
3.98 pgk

1.00000 MYR = 0.79692 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 MYR0.79692 PGK
5 MYR3.98459 PGK
10 MYR7.96918 PGK
20 MYR15.93836 PGK
50 MYR39.84590 PGK
100 MYR79.69180 PGK
250 MYR199.22950 PGK
500 MYR398.45900 PGK
1000 MYR796.91800 PGK
2000 MYR1593.83600 PGK
5000 MYR3984.59000 PGK
10000 MYR7969.18000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Malaysian Ringgit
1 PGK1.25483 MYR
5 PGK6.27415 MYR
10 PGK12.54830 MYR
20 PGK25.09660 MYR
50 PGK62.74150 MYR
100 PGK125.48300 MYR
250 PGK313.70750 MYR
500 PGK627.41500 MYR
1000 PGK1254.83000 MYR
2000 PGK2509.66000 MYR
5000 PGK6274.15000 MYR
10000 PGK12548.30000 MYR