1 Malawian kwacha to Fijian dollars

Convert MWK to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 mwk
0.00 fjd

1.00000 MWK = 0.00132 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwacha

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Fijian Dollar
1 MWK0.00132 FJD
5 MWK0.00660 FJD
10 MWK0.01319 FJD
20 MWK0.02638 FJD
50 MWK0.06596 FJD
100 MWK0.13192 FJD
250 MWK0.32981 FJD
500 MWK0.65961 FJD
1000 MWK1.31922 FJD
2000 MWK2.63844 FJD
5000 MWK6.59610 FJD
10000 MWK13.19220 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 FJD758.02600 MWK
5 FJD3790.13000 MWK
10 FJD7580.26000 MWK
20 FJD15160.52000 MWK
50 FJD37901.30000 MWK
100 FJD75802.60000 MWK
250 FJD189506.50000 MWK
500 FJD379013.00000 MWK
1000 FJD758026.00000 MWK
2000 FJD1516052.00000 MWK
5000 FJD3790130.00000 MWK
10000 FJD7580260.00000 MWK