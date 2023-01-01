5 Fijian dollars to Malawian kwachas

Convert FJD to MWK at the real exchange rate

5 fjd
3,755.83 mwk

1.00000 FJD = 751.16600 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.80721.524510.916951.3407583.33350.7977981.36955
1 ZAR0.053171310.08105970.04875620.07128924.430940.04241980.0728205
1 AUD0.6559512.336610.6014850.87946554.66260.5233160.898356
1 EUR1.0905520.51021.6625511.4621590.87930.870051.49356

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 FJD751.16600 MWK
5 FJD3755.83000 MWK
10 FJD7511.66000 MWK
20 FJD15023.32000 MWK
50 FJD37558.30000 MWK
100 FJD75116.60000 MWK
250 FJD187791.50000 MWK
500 FJD375583.00000 MWK
1000 FJD751166.00000 MWK
2000 FJD1502332.00000 MWK
5000 FJD3755830.00000 MWK
10000 FJD7511660.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Fijian Dollar
1 MWK0.00133 FJD
5 MWK0.00666 FJD
10 MWK0.01331 FJD
20 MWK0.02663 FJD
50 MWK0.06656 FJD
100 MWK0.13313 FJD
250 MWK0.33281 FJD
500 MWK0.66563 FJD
1000 MWK1.33126 FJD
2000 MWK2.66252 FJD
5000 MWK6.65630 FJD
10000 MWK13.31260 FJD