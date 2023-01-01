250 Malawian kwachas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MWK to CNY at the real exchange rate

250 mwk
1.06 cny

1.00000 MWK = 0.00424 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDCADSGDGBPINRZAR
1 USD10.918751.498021.34971.333450.78678283.26518.6375
1 EUR1.088411.630441.469011.451330.856590.625620.2851
1 AUD0.667550.61333110.9009920.8901450.52521655.583612.4415
1 CAD0.7409050.6807291.1098910.987960.58293161.691513.8086

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MWK0.00424 CNY
5 MWK0.02121 CNY
10 MWK0.04241 CNY
20 MWK0.08483 CNY
50 MWK0.21207 CNY
100 MWK0.42414 CNY
250 MWK1.06035 CNY
500 MWK2.12071 CNY
1000 MWK4.24141 CNY
2000 MWK8.48282 CNY
5000 MWK21.20705 CNY
10000 MWK42.41410 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Malawian Kwacha
1 CNY235.77100 MWK
5 CNY1178.85500 MWK
10 CNY2357.71000 MWK
20 CNY4715.42000 MWK
50 CNY11788.55000 MWK
100 CNY23577.10000 MWK
250 CNY58942.75000 MWK
500 CNY117885.50000 MWK
1000 CNY235771.00000 MWK
2000 CNY471542.00000 MWK
5000 CNY1178855.00000 MWK
10000 CNY2357710.00000 MWK