500 Mauritian rupees to Honduran lempiras

Convert MUR to HNL at the real exchange rate

500 mur
279.47 hnl

1.00000 MUR = 0.55894 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 MUR0.55894 HNL
5 MUR2.79469 HNL
10 MUR5.58937 HNL
20 MUR11.17874 HNL
50 MUR27.94685 HNL
100 MUR55.89370 HNL
250 MUR139.73425 HNL
500 MUR279.46850 HNL
1000 MUR558.93700 HNL
2000 MUR1117.87400 HNL
5000 MUR2794.68500 HNL
10000 MUR5589.37000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Mauritian Rupee
1 HNL1.78911 MUR
5 HNL8.94555 MUR
10 HNL17.89110 MUR
20 HNL35.78220 MUR
50 HNL89.45550 MUR
100 HNL178.91100 MUR
250 HNL447.27750 MUR
500 HNL894.55500 MUR
1000 HNL1789.11000 MUR
2000 HNL3578.22000 MUR
5000 HNL8945.55000 MUR
10000 HNL17891.10000 MUR