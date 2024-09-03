Mauritian rupee to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Honduran lempiras is currently 0.532 today, reflecting a 0.256% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.953% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 0.538 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.530 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.458% decrease in value.