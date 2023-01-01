10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to Isle of Man pounds

Convert MNT to IMP at the real exchange rate

10000 mnt
2.28 imp

1.00000 MNT = 0.00023 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Isle of Man pound
1 MNT0.00023 IMP
5 MNT0.00114 IMP
10 MNT0.00228 IMP
20 MNT0.00456 IMP
50 MNT0.01139 IMP
100 MNT0.02278 IMP
250 MNT0.05695 IMP
500 MNT0.11390 IMP
1000 MNT0.22780 IMP
2000 MNT0.45561 IMP
5000 MNT1.13902 IMP
10000 MNT2.27803 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Mongolian Tugrik
1 IMP4389.76000 MNT
5 IMP21948.80000 MNT
10 IMP43897.60000 MNT
20 IMP87795.20000 MNT
50 IMP219488.00000 MNT
100 IMP438976.00000 MNT
250 IMP1097440.00000 MNT
500 IMP2194880.00000 MNT
1000 IMP4389760.00000 MNT
2000 IMP8779520.00000 MNT
5000 IMP21948800.00000 MNT
10000 IMP43897600.00000 MNT