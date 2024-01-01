Mongolian tugriks to Danish kroner today

Convert MNT to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
2.02 dkk

1.000 MNT = 0.002021 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Danish Krone
1 MNT0.00202 DKK
5 MNT0.01011 DKK
10 MNT0.02021 DKK
20 MNT0.04043 DKK
50 MNT0.10106 DKK
100 MNT0.20213 DKK
250 MNT0.50532 DKK
500 MNT1.01064 DKK
1000 MNT2.02127 DKK
2000 MNT4.04254 DKK
5000 MNT10.10635 DKK
10000 MNT20.21270 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Mongolian Tugrik
1 DKK494.73900 MNT
5 DKK2,473.69500 MNT
10 DKK4,947.39000 MNT
20 DKK9,894.78000 MNT
50 DKK24,736.95000 MNT
100 DKK49,473.90000 MNT
250 DKK123,684.75000 MNT
500 DKK247,369.50000 MNT
1000 DKK494,739.00000 MNT
2000 DKK989,478.00000 MNT
5000 DKK2,473,695.00000 MNT
10000 DKK4,947,390.00000 MNT