1 Macedonian denar to Samoan talas

Convert MKD to WST at the real exchange rate

1 mkd
0.05 wst

1.00000 MKD = 0.04801 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Macedonian denars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Samoan Tala
1 MKD0.04801 WST
5 MKD0.24005 WST
10 MKD0.48010 WST
20 MKD0.96019 WST
50 MKD2.40048 WST
100 MKD4.80096 WST
250 MKD12.00240 WST
500 MKD24.00480 WST
1000 MKD48.00960 WST
2000 MKD96.01920 WST
5000 MKD240.04800 WST
10000 MKD480.09600 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Macedonian Denar
1 WST20.82920 MKD
5 WST104.14600 MKD
10 WST208.29200 MKD
20 WST416.58400 MKD
50 WST1041.46000 MKD
100 WST2082.92000 MKD
250 WST5207.30000 MKD
500 WST10414.60000 MKD
1000 WST20829.20000 MKD
2000 WST41658.40000 MKD
5000 WST104146.00000 MKD
10000 WST208292.00000 MKD