Malagasy ariaries to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert MGA to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
3,504.61 idr

1.000 MGA = 3.505 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MGA3.50461 IDR
5 MGA17.52305 IDR
10 MGA35.04610 IDR
20 MGA70.09220 IDR
50 MGA175.23050 IDR
100 MGA350.46100 IDR
250 MGA876.15250 IDR
500 MGA1,752.30500 IDR
1000 MGA3,504.61000 IDR
2000 MGA7,009.22000 IDR
5000 MGA17,523.05000 IDR
10000 MGA35,046.10000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Malagasy Ariary
1 IDR0.28534 MGA
5 IDR1.42670 MGA
10 IDR2.85339 MGA
20 IDR5.70678 MGA
50 IDR14.26695 MGA
100 IDR28.53390 MGA
250 IDR71.33475 MGA
500 IDR142.66950 MGA
1000 IDR285.33900 MGA
2000 IDR570.67800 MGA
5000 IDR1,426.69500 MGA
10000 IDR2,853.39000 MGA