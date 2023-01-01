1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Bulgarian levs

Convert MGA to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
0.39 bgn

1.00000 MGA = 0.00039 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
1 USD10.91341.36180.7930841.642981.339218.83021.51757
1 EUR1.094811.49090.86831.798731.4661620.61531.66143
1 CAD0.7343220.67073610.5823791.206480.98340413.82741.11438
1 GBP1.26091.151681.7170912.071631.688623.7431.9135

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bulgarian Lev
1 MGA0.00039 BGN
5 MGA0.00197 BGN
10 MGA0.00394 BGN
20 MGA0.00788 BGN
50 MGA0.01969 BGN
100 MGA0.03938 BGN
250 MGA0.09846 BGN
500 MGA0.19692 BGN
1000 MGA0.39385 BGN
2000 MGA0.78770 BGN
5000 MGA1.96924 BGN
10000 MGA3.93849 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malagasy Ariary
1 BGN2539.04000 MGA
5 BGN12695.20000 MGA
10 BGN25390.40000 MGA
20 BGN50780.80000 MGA
50 BGN126952.00000 MGA
100 BGN253904.00000 MGA
250 BGN634760.00000 MGA
500 BGN1269520.00000 MGA
1000 BGN2539040.00000 MGA
2000 BGN5078080.00000 MGA
5000 BGN12695200.00000 MGA
10000 BGN25390400.00000 MGA