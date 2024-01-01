1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Malagasy ariaries

Convert BGN to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
2,552,930 mga

лв1.000 BGN = Ar2,553 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,552.93002,552.9300
Low2,481.33002,434.0100
Average2,509.67332,475.6348
Change2.89%4.88%
1 BGN to MGA stats

The performance of BGN to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,552.9300 and a 30 day low of 2,481.3300. This means the 30 day average was 2,509.6733. The change for BGN to MGA was 2.89.

The performance of BGN to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,552.9300 and a 90 day low of 2,434.0100. This means the 90 day average was 2,475.6348. The change for BGN to MGA was 4.88.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malagasy Ariary
1 BGN2,552.93000 MGA
5 BGN12,764.65000 MGA
10 BGN25,529.30000 MGA
20 BGN51,058.60000 MGA
50 BGN127,646.50000 MGA
100 BGN255,293.00000 MGA
250 BGN638,232.50000 MGA
500 BGN1,276,465.00000 MGA
1000 BGN2,552,930.00000 MGA
2000 BGN5,105,860.00000 MGA
5000 BGN12,764,650.00000 MGA
10000 BGN25,529,300.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Bulgarian Lev
1 MGA0.00039 BGN
5 MGA0.00196 BGN
10 MGA0.00392 BGN
20 MGA0.00783 BGN
50 MGA0.01959 BGN
100 MGA0.03917 BGN
250 MGA0.09793 BGN
500 MGA0.19585 BGN
1000 MGA0.39171 BGN
2000 MGA0.78341 BGN
5000 MGA1.95853 BGN
10000 MGA3.91706 BGN