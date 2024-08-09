Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries is currently 2,552.930 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.785% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 2,554.600 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 2,531.600 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.554% increase in value.