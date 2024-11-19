Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries is currently 2,516.250 today, reflecting a 0.365% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.506% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 2,522.750 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 2,483.650 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.