1 thousand Moldovan leus to South African rand

Convert MDL to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
1,056.97 zar

1.00000 MDL = 1.05697 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / South African Rand
1 MDL1.05697 ZAR
5 MDL5.28485 ZAR
10 MDL10.56970 ZAR
20 MDL21.13940 ZAR
50 MDL52.84850 ZAR
100 MDL105.69700 ZAR
250 MDL264.24250 ZAR
500 MDL528.48500 ZAR
1000 MDL1056.97000 ZAR
2000 MDL2113.94000 ZAR
5000 MDL5284.85000 ZAR
10000 MDL10569.70000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moldovan Leu
1 ZAR0.94610 MDL
5 ZAR4.73051 MDL
10 ZAR9.46102 MDL
20 ZAR18.92204 MDL
50 ZAR47.30510 MDL
100 ZAR94.61020 MDL
250 ZAR236.52550 MDL
500 ZAR473.05100 MDL
1000 ZAR946.10200 MDL
2000 ZAR1892.20400 MDL
5000 ZAR4730.51000 MDL
10000 ZAR9461.02000 MDL