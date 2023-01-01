500 Moldovan leus to Omani rials

Convert MDL to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 mdl
10.808 omr

1.00000 MDL = 0.02162 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.094391.23011.489781.660550.9649518.73
1 GBP1.1522111.26085105.1151.716521.913281.1118221.5807
1 USD0.913850.793116183.36851.36141.517450.881817.116
1 INR0.01096130.009513370.011994910.01632990.01820170.01057710.205305

How to convert Moldovan leus to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Omani Rial
1 MDL0.02162 OMR
5 MDL0.10808 OMR
10 MDL0.21616 OMR
20 MDL0.43232 OMR
50 MDL1.08081 OMR
100 MDL2.16162 OMR
250 MDL5.40405 OMR
500 MDL10.80810 OMR
1000 MDL21.61620 OMR
2000 MDL43.23240 OMR
5000 MDL108.08100 OMR
10000 MDL216.16200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 OMR46.26150 MDL
5 OMR231.30750 MDL
10 OMR462.61500 MDL
20 OMR925.23000 MDL
50 OMR2313.07500 MDL
100 OMR4626.15000 MDL
250 OMR11565.37500 MDL
500 OMR23130.75000 MDL
1000 OMR46261.50000 MDL
2000 OMR92523.00000 MDL
5000 OMR231307.50000 MDL
10000 OMR462615.00000 MDL