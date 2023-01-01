5 Moldovan leus to Jersey pounds

Convert MDL to JEP at the real exchange rate

5 mdl
0.22 jep

1.00000 MDL = 0.04455 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54
How to convert Moldovan leus to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Jersey pound
1 MDL0.04455 JEP
5 MDL0.22276 JEP
10 MDL0.44553 JEP
20 MDL0.89106 JEP
50 MDL2.22764 JEP
100 MDL4.45528 JEP
250 MDL11.13820 JEP
500 MDL22.27640 JEP
1000 MDL44.55280 JEP
2000 MDL89.10560 JEP
5000 MDL222.76400 JEP
10000 MDL445.52800 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moldovan Leu
1 JEP22.44530 MDL
5 JEP112.22650 MDL
10 JEP224.45300 MDL
20 JEP448.90600 MDL
50 JEP1122.26500 MDL
100 JEP2244.53000 MDL
250 JEP5611.32500 MDL
500 JEP11222.65000 MDL
1000 JEP22445.30000 MDL
2000 JEP44890.60000 MDL
5000 JEP112226.50000 MDL
10000 JEP224453.00000 MDL