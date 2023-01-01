1 thousand Moldovan leus to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MDL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mdl
209.80 ils

1.00000 MDL = 0.20980 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86791.093691.17181.488661.660620.9649518.7218
1 GBP1.1522111.26005105.0481.715241.913371.1118221.5713
1 USD0.91440.793619183.36851.361251.518490.882317.1194
1 INR0.01096830.009519410.011994910.01632810.01821420.01058310.205346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MDL0.20980 ILS
5 MDL1.04902 ILS
10 MDL2.09803 ILS
20 MDL4.19606 ILS
50 MDL10.49015 ILS
100 MDL20.98030 ILS
250 MDL52.45075 ILS
500 MDL104.90150 ILS
1000 MDL209.80300 ILS
2000 MDL419.60600 ILS
5000 MDL1049.01500 ILS
10000 MDL2098.03000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moldovan Leu
1 ILS4.76637 MDL
5 ILS23.83185 MDL
10 ILS47.66370 MDL
20 ILS95.32740 MDL
50 ILS238.31850 MDL
100 ILS476.63700 MDL
250 ILS1191.59250 MDL
500 ILS2383.18500 MDL
1000 ILS4766.37000 MDL
2000 ILS9532.74000 MDL
5000 ILS23831.85000 MDL
10000 ILS47663.70000 MDL