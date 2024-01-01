Moroccan dirhams to Chilean pesos today

Convert MAD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
97,141 clp

1.000 MAD = 97.14 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8441.4741.6580.96818.246
1 GBP1.1711.28106.281.7241.941.13321.347
1 USD0.9140.781183.0571.3471.5160.88516.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Chilean Peso
1 MAD97.14060 CLP
5 MAD485.70300 CLP
10 MAD971.40600 CLP
20 MAD1,942.81200 CLP
50 MAD4,857.03000 CLP
100 MAD9,714.06000 CLP
250 MAD24,285.15000 CLP
500 MAD48,570.30000 CLP
1000 MAD97,140.60000 CLP
2000 MAD194,281.20000 CLP
5000 MAD485,703.00000 CLP
10000 MAD971,406.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Moroccan Dirham
1 CLP0.01029 MAD
5 CLP0.05147 MAD
10 CLP0.10294 MAD
20 CLP0.20589 MAD
50 CLP0.51472 MAD
100 CLP1.02944 MAD
250 CLP2.57360 MAD
500 CLP5.14720 MAD
1000 CLP10.29440 MAD
2000 CLP20.58880 MAD
5000 CLP51.47200 MAD
10000 CLP102.94400 MAD