Liberian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert LRD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
3,114 xof

1.000 LRD = 3.114 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:01
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.34818.7160.9150.7821.33983.0761.643
1 CAD0.742113.8880.6790.580.99461.6451.219
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0490.0420.0724.4390.088
1 EUR1.0931.47420.46510.8551.46490.841.797

How to convert Liberian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LRD3.11396 XOF
5 LRD15.56980 XOF
10 LRD31.13960 XOF
20 LRD62.27920 XOF
50 LRD155.69800 XOF
100 LRD311.39600 XOF
250 LRD778.49000 XOF
500 LRD1,556.98000 XOF
1000 LRD3,113.96000 XOF
2000 LRD6,227.92000 XOF
5000 LRD15,569.80000 XOF
10000 LRD31,139.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Liberian Dollar
1 XOF0.32113 LRD
5 XOF1.60567 LRD
10 XOF3.21134 LRD
20 XOF6.42268 LRD
50 XOF16.05670 LRD
100 XOF32.11340 LRD
250 XOF80.28350 LRD
500 XOF160.56700 LRD
1000 XOF321.13400 LRD
2000 XOF642.26800 LRD
5000 XOF1,605.67000 LRD
10000 XOF3,211.34000 LRD