Liberian dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert LRD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
53.83 sek

1.000 LRD = 0.05383 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 LRD0.05383 SEK
5 LRD0.26914 SEK
10 LRD0.53828 SEK
20 LRD1.07656 SEK
50 LRD2.69141 SEK
100 LRD5.38282 SEK
250 LRD13.45705 SEK
500 LRD26.91410 SEK
1000 LRD53.82820 SEK
2000 LRD107.65640 SEK
5000 LRD269.14100 SEK
10000 LRD538.28200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Liberian Dollar
1 SEK18.57760 LRD
5 SEK92.88800 LRD
10 SEK185.77600 LRD
20 SEK371.55200 LRD
50 SEK928.88000 LRD
100 SEK1,857.76000 LRD
250 SEK4,644.40000 LRD
500 SEK9,288.80000 LRD
1000 SEK18,577.60000 LRD
2000 SEK37,155.20000 LRD
5000 SEK92,888.00000 LRD
10000 SEK185,776.00000 LRD