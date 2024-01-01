Liberian dollars to Danish kroner today

Convert LRD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
35.40 dkk

1.000 LRD = 0.03540 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 LRD0.03540 DKK
5 LRD0.17698 DKK
10 LRD0.35395 DKK
20 LRD0.70791 DKK
50 LRD1.76976 DKK
100 LRD3.53953 DKK
250 LRD8.84883 DKK
500 LRD17.69765 DKK
1000 LRD35.39530 DKK
2000 LRD70.79060 DKK
5000 LRD176.97650 DKK
10000 LRD353.95300 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Liberian Dollar
1 DKK28.25240 LRD
5 DKK141.26200 LRD
10 DKK282.52400 LRD
20 DKK565.04800 LRD
50 DKK1,412.62000 LRD
100 DKK2,825.24000 LRD
250 DKK7,063.10000 LRD
500 DKK14,126.20000 LRD
1000 DKK28,252.40000 LRD
2000 DKK56,504.80000 LRD
5000 DKK141,262.00000 LRD
10000 DKK282,524.00000 LRD