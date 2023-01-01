1 Liberian dollar to Danish kroner

Convert LRD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
0.04 dkk

1.00000 LRD = 0.03569 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:05
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.368918.89420.91670.7960521.3409583.36151.64935
1 CAD0.730514113.80250.6696430.5815260.97958260.89671.20487
1 ZAR0.05292630.072450810.04851620.04213210.07097154.412020.0872939
1 EUR1.09091.4933320.611710.86841.4628490.93911.79927

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 LRD0.03569 DKK
5 LRD0.17847 DKK
10 LRD0.35694 DKK
20 LRD0.71388 DKK
50 LRD1.78469 DKK
100 LRD3.56938 DKK
250 LRD8.92345 DKK
500 LRD17.84690 DKK
1000 LRD35.69380 DKK
2000 LRD71.38760 DKK
5000 LRD178.46900 DKK
10000 LRD356.93800 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Liberian Dollar
1 DKK28.01600 LRD
5 DKK140.08000 LRD
10 DKK280.16000 LRD
20 DKK560.32000 LRD
50 DKK1400.80000 LRD
100 DKK2801.60000 LRD
250 DKK7004.00000 LRD
500 DKK14008.00000 LRD
1000 DKK28016.00000 LRD
2000 DKK56032.00000 LRD
5000 DKK140080.00000 LRD
10000 DKK280160.00000 LRD