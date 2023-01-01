1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert LKR to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
22,687 pyg

1.00000 LKR = 22.68660 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.090690.9261.493141.661230.9643518.7176
1 GBP1.1504811.25475104.6121.717881.911271.1094721.5349
1 USD0.916950.796972183.37251.36911.523230.884217.1627
1 INR0.01099790.009559170.011994410.01642150.01827020.01060540.205856

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Paraguayan Guarani
1 LKR22.68660 PYG
5 LKR113.43300 PYG
10 LKR226.86600 PYG
20 LKR453.73200 PYG
50 LKR1134.33000 PYG
100 LKR2268.66000 PYG
250 LKR5671.65000 PYG
500 LKR11343.30000 PYG
1000 LKR22686.60000 PYG
2000 LKR45373.20000 PYG
5000 LKR113433.00000 PYG
10000 LKR226866.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PYG0.04408 LKR
5 PYG0.22040 LKR
10 PYG0.44079 LKR
20 PYG0.88158 LKR
50 PYG2.20395 LKR
100 PYG4.40790 LKR
250 PYG11.01975 LKR
500 PYG22.03950 LKR
1000 PYG44.07900 LKR
2000 PYG88.15800 LKR
5000 PYG220.39500 LKR
10000 PYG440.79000 LKR