5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Honduran lempiras

Convert LKR to HNL at the real exchange rate

5000 lkr
375.76 hnl

1.00000 LKR = 0.07515 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36920.79665483.36751.523460.916251.341253.67265
1 CAD0.73035310.58183960.88771.112670.669190.9795872.68233
1 GBP1.255251.718691104.6471.912321.150091.68364.61009
1 INR0.01199510.01642370.0095559310.0182740.01099050.01608840.0440537

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 LKR0.07515 HNL
5 LKR0.37576 HNL
10 LKR0.75151 HNL
20 LKR1.50303 HNL
50 LKR3.75757 HNL
100 LKR7.51514 HNL
250 LKR18.78785 HNL
500 LKR37.57570 HNL
1000 LKR75.15140 HNL
2000 LKR150.30280 HNL
5000 LKR375.75700 HNL
10000 LKR751.51400 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HNL13.30650 LKR
5 HNL66.53250 LKR
10 HNL133.06500 LKR
20 HNL266.13000 LKR
50 HNL665.32500 LKR
100 HNL1330.65000 LKR
250 HNL3326.62500 LKR
500 HNL6653.25000 LKR
1000 HNL13306.50000 LKR
2000 HNL26613.00000 LKR
5000 HNL66532.50000 LKR
10000 HNL133065.00000 LKR