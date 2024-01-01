Lebanese pounds to Rwandan francs today

Convert LBP to RWF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
14 rwf

1.000 LBP = 0.01437 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.8931.4741.6590.96818.247
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3541.7241.9411.13321.351
1 USD0.9150.782183.1221.3481.5170.88616.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pound

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 LBP0.01437 RWF
5 LBP0.07184 RWF
10 LBP0.14367 RWF
20 LBP0.28734 RWF
50 LBP0.71836 RWF
100 LBP1.43671 RWF
250 LBP3.59178 RWF
500 LBP7.18355 RWF
1000 LBP14.36710 RWF
2000 LBP28.73420 RWF
5000 LBP71.83550 RWF
10000 LBP143.67100 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 RWF69.60350 LBP
5 RWF348.01750 LBP
10 RWF696.03500 LBP
20 RWF1,392.07000 LBP
50 RWF3,480.17500 LBP
100 RWF6,960.35000 LBP
250 RWF17,400.87500 LBP
500 RWF34,801.75000 LBP
1000 RWF69,603.50000 LBP
2000 RWF139,207.00000 LBP
5000 RWF348,017.50000 LBP
10000 RWF696,035.00000 LBP