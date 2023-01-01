10 thousand Lebanese pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert LBP to RWF at the real exchange rate

10,000 lbp
822 rwf

1.00000 LBP = 0.08225 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86971.090690.91791.494181.661110.964118.7306
1 GBP1.1498211.25395104.5361.717971.909911.1085421.5361
1 USD0.916950.79748183.3651.370051.523110.88417.1746
1 INR0.01099890.009566120.011995410.01643440.01827040.0106040.206017

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 LBP0.08225 RWF
5 LBP0.41123 RWF
10 LBP0.82246 RWF
20 LBP1.64492 RWF
50 LBP4.11231 RWF
100 LBP8.22462 RWF
250 LBP20.56155 RWF
500 LBP41.12310 RWF
1000 LBP82.24620 RWF
2000 LBP164.49240 RWF
5000 LBP411.23100 RWF
10000 LBP822.46200 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 RWF12.15860 LBP
5 RWF60.79300 LBP
10 RWF121.58600 LBP
20 RWF243.17200 LBP
50 RWF607.93000 LBP
100 RWF1215.86000 LBP
250 RWF3039.65000 LBP
500 RWF6079.30000 LBP
1000 RWF12158.60000 LBP
2000 RWF24317.20000 LBP
5000 RWF60793.00000 LBP
10000 RWF121586.00000 LBP