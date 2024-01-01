Lebanese pounds to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert LBP to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
0.63 etb

1.000 LBP = 0.0006336 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 LBP0.00063 ETB
5 LBP0.00317 ETB
10 LBP0.00634 ETB
20 LBP0.01267 ETB
50 LBP0.03168 ETB
100 LBP0.06336 ETB
250 LBP0.15839 ETB
500 LBP0.31678 ETB
1000 LBP0.63356 ETB
2000 LBP1.26712 ETB
5000 LBP3.16780 ETB
10000 LBP6.33560 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Lebanese Pound
1 ETB1,578.38000 LBP
5 ETB7,891.90000 LBP
10 ETB15,783.80000 LBP
20 ETB31,567.60000 LBP
50 ETB78,919.00000 LBP
100 ETB157,838.00000 LBP
250 ETB394,595.00000 LBP
500 ETB789,190.00000 LBP
1000 ETB1,578,380.00000 LBP
2000 ETB3,156,760.00000 LBP
5000 ETB7,891,900.00000 LBP
10000 ETB15,783,800.00000 LBP