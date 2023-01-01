10 thousand Laotian kips to New Taiwan dollars

Convert LAK to TWD at the real exchange rate

10,000 lak
15.29 twd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00153 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869651.089890.83921.49391.662290.963718.7254
1 GBP1.1498911.2532104.4591.717891.911531.1081521.533
1 USD0.91760.797957183.3541.37081.525320.884317.1824
1 INR0.01100850.009573110.01199710.01644550.01829930.0106090.206138

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / New Taiwan Dollar
1 LAK0.00153 TWD
5 LAK0.00764 TWD
10 LAK0.01529 TWD
20 LAK0.03057 TWD
50 LAK0.07643 TWD
100 LAK0.15287 TWD
250 LAK0.38217 TWD
500 LAK0.76435 TWD
1000 LAK1.52869 TWD
2000 LAK3.05738 TWD
5000 LAK7.64345 TWD
10000 LAK15.28690 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 TWD654.15600 LAK
5 TWD3270.78000 LAK
10 TWD6541.56000 LAK
20 TWD13083.12000 LAK
50 TWD32707.80000 LAK
100 TWD65415.60000 LAK
250 TWD163539.00000 LAK
500 TWD327078.00000 LAK
1000 TWD654156.00000 LAK
2000 TWD1308312.00000 LAK
5000 TWD3270780.00000 LAK
10000 TWD6541560.00000 LAK