5 Laotian kips to Norwegian kroner

Convert LAK to NOK at the real exchange rate

5 lak
0.00 nok

1.00000 LAK = 0.00052 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.917450.7976711.524741.3705518.824783.3421.3416
1 EUR1.0910.86951.661971.493920.518990.84281.46234
1 GBP1.253651.1500911.911491.7181923.5996104.4821.6819
1 AUD0.655850.6016970.52315210.89887512.346254.65990.879888

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Norwegian Krone
1 LAK0.00052 NOK
5 LAK0.00260 NOK
10 LAK0.00521 NOK
20 LAK0.01042 NOK
50 LAK0.02604 NOK
100 LAK0.05209 NOK
250 LAK0.13022 NOK
500 LAK0.26044 NOK
1000 LAK0.52087 NOK
2000 LAK1.04175 NOK
5000 LAK2.60437 NOK
10000 LAK5.20875 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Laotian Kip
1 NOK1919.85000 LAK
5 NOK9599.25000 LAK
10 NOK19198.50000 LAK
20 NOK38397.00000 LAK
50 NOK95992.50000 LAK
100 NOK191985.00000 LAK
250 NOK479962.50000 LAK
500 NOK959925.00000 LAK
1000 NOK1919850.00000 LAK
2000 NOK3839700.00000 LAK
5000 NOK9599250.00000 LAK
10000 NOK19198500.00000 LAK