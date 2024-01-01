South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert KRW to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
451 xof

1.000 KRW = 0.4514 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3481.5180.78283.1111.347.198
1 EUR1.09311.4741.6590.85490.8361.4647.867
1 CAD0.7420.67911.1260.5861.6410.9945.339
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7620.8834.743

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean won

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KRW0.45144 XOF
5 KRW2.25718 XOF
10 KRW4.51437 XOF
20 KRW9.02874 XOF
50 KRW22.57185 XOF
100 KRW45.14370 XOF
250 KRW112.85925 XOF
500 KRW225.71850 XOF
1000 KRW451.43700 XOF
2000 KRW902.87400 XOF
5000 KRW2,257.18500 XOF
10000 KRW4,514.37000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South Korean Won
1 XOF2.21515 KRW
5 XOF11.07575 KRW
10 XOF22.15150 KRW
20 XOF44.30300 KRW
50 XOF110.75750 KRW
100 XOF221.51500 KRW
250 XOF553.78750 KRW
500 XOF1,107.57500 KRW
1000 XOF2,215.15000 KRW
2000 XOF4,430.30000 KRW
5000 XOF11,075.75000 KRW
10000 XOF22,151.50000 KRW