Convert KRW to XOF at the real exchange rate

South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO today

1,000 krw
443 xof

₩1.000 KRW = CFA0.4433 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44380.4506
Low0.43700.4370
Average0.44120.4444
Change1.41%-1.61%
1 KRW to XOF stats

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4438 and a 30 day low of 0.4370. This means the 30 day average was 0.4412. The change for KRW to XOF was 1.41.

The performance of KRW to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4506 and a 90 day low of 0.4370. This means the 90 day average was 0.4444. The change for KRW to XOF was -1.61.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert South Korean wons to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KRW0,44329 XOF
5 KRW2,21646 XOF
10 KRW4,43291 XOF
20 KRW8,86582 XOF
50 KRW22,16455 XOF
100 KRW44,32910 XOF
250 KRW110,82275 XOF
500 KRW221,64550 XOF
1000 KRW443,29100 XOF
2000 KRW886,58200 XOF
5000 KRW2.216,45500 XOF
10000 KRW4.432,91000 XOF
20000 KRW8.865,82000 XOF
30000 KRW13.298,73000 XOF
40000 KRW17.731,64000 XOF
50000 KRW22.164,55000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / South Korean Won
1 XOF2,25585 KRW
5 XOF11,27925 KRW
10 XOF22,55850 KRW
20 XOF45,11700 KRW
50 XOF112,79250 KRW
100 XOF225,58500 KRW
250 XOF563,96250 KRW
500 XOF1.127,92500 KRW
1000 XOF2.255,85000 KRW
2000 XOF4.511,70000 KRW
5000 XOF11.279,25000 KRW
10000 XOF22.558,50000 KRW