South Korean won to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for South Korean won to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0,443 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of South Korean won has remained relatively stable, with a 0.368% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of South Korean won to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0,445 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 0,440 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.250% increase in value.